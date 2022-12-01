Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,062.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 332.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSL opened at $263.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $211.06 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.09 and its 200 day moving average is $270.24.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

