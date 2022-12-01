Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hess were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Hess by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.38.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.83.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

