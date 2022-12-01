Cetera Investment Advisers Has $533,000 Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

