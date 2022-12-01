Cetera Investment Advisers Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,687 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 147.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Stock Up 1.8 %

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Further Reading

