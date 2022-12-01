Cetera Investment Advisers Has $539,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Incyte were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in Incyte by 25.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

