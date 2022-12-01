Cetera Investment Advisers Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $43,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

