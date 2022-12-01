Cetera Investment Advisers Has $547,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 14.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.