Cetera Investment Advisers Has $553,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,984 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.