Cetera Investment Advisers Has $560,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DBJA stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

