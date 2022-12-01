Cetera Investment Advisers Has $582,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 148.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBCA opened at $61.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54.

