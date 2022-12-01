Cetera Investment Advisers Has $593,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in DocuSign by 111.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $255.40.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

