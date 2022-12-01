Cetera Investment Advisers Has $604,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after buying an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $78,495,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 54.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,341,000 after purchasing an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $337,788.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 256,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,091,902.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,996 shares of company stock worth $18,290,325. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $381.96 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $573.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

