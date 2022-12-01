Cetera Investment Advisers Has $642,000 Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $98.39.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.083 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

