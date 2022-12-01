Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Progressive were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after buying an additional 510,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,736,000 after buying an additional 2,114,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,438 shares of company stock worth $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.51.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

