Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in AMETEK by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AME. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $142.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $121.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,418 shares of company stock worth $2,130,986. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

