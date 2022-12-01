Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 74.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CNI opened at $128.43 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.96.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.