Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,914,000 after purchasing an additional 200,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $309,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

MCHP stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

