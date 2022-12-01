Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,183,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,571,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 105,014 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

