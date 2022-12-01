Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 477,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,358,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.