Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 27,104 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,104 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CION Investment were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CION. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,622,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in CION Investment by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 290,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 150,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CION opened at $10.10 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $559.81 million and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

