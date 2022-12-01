Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,204 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 28.6% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 530,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after purchasing an additional 117,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 132.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244,018 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 347.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 399.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 261,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter worth approximately $7,544,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PAPR opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

