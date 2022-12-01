Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $61.49 and a 12 month high of $81.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.