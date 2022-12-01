Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,584 Shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1,138.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 441.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 194,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Shares of EDOW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

