Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 2,003 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Chewy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chewy to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Chewy Stock Up 7.3 %

Chewy stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of -308.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

