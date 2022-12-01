Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 20,166 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 209,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $164,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $16.23 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07.

