Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 372 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Baidu were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Baidu by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Baidu Trading Up 9.0 %

About Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $108.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.09. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.