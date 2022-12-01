Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,453 Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $247,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.