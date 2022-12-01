Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 755 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AECOM were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,294,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in AECOM by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $85.18.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

