Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

