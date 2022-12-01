Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FDVV opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $42.28.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.