Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July Stock Performance

Shares of UJUL stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $27.81.

