Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Textron Trading Up 1.5 %

Textron Dividend Announcement

TXT opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.07%.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

