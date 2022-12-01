Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $11,464,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 423,456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 216,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 215,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 242.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,778,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,826 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF opened at $15.48 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.