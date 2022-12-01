Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 620,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

CDE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $983.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.52. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

