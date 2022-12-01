Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,012.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,972.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,012.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 71,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,547 and have sold 152,450 shares valued at $6,833,374. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.50. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $331.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

