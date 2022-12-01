Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $20,160,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $892.04 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $47.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.