CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA TECB opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $43.83.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.