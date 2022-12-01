CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 580 Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 580 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 44,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CQP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $62.08 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

