CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 858,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 156.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 299,673 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $3,135,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

NYSE:CRK opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other Comstock Resources news, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,970,853.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,887.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,680. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

See Also

