CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 252.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.