CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 22.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 252.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares during the period.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of LDP opened at $19.26 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
