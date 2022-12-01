CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 487,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 267,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 445,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 4.3 %

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Shares of OGN opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.