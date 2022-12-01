CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $518.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.81. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.