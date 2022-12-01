CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 777 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35,496 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

