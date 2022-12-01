CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 793 Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

