CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 12.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,069 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,616 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.44 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of -413.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.12.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

