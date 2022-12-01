CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

FPX stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.69.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

