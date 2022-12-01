CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Icahn Enterprises by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $51.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -555.55%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

