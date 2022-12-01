CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMB opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

