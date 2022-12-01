CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 902.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 619.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 4,997,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

