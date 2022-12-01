CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 313 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $216.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $106.84 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.02 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

