CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after buying an additional 1,036,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Knott David M Jr increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 859,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 287,351 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBRT. JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 58.30 and a current ratio of 58.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.45. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -41.89%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

